Dr. David Bullek, MD
Overview of Dr. David Bullek, MD
Dr. David Bullek, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Westfield, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Overlook Medical Center.
Dr. Bullek works at
Dr. Bullek's Office Locations
-
1
Summit Medical Group574 Springfield Ave, Westfield, NJ 07090 Directions (908) 673-7227
Hospital Affiliations
- Overlook Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bullek was very kind, friendly, knowledgeable and immediately knew the issue just from a quick conversation and a few tests. He sent me next door for a high tech non-radiation xray. (Unlike the other doctor I visited, who's name I won't mention but they are in "Westfield" are an "Orthopedic" and a "Group" who put me on a machine that was at least 20 years old, not to mention the extremely rude technician who "huffed" when I asked for the radiation vest.) Dr. Bullek's x-ray showed damage but just to be sure Dr. Bullek sent me for an MRI. Once he received the results he called me and clearly explained everything and gave me a cortisone injection on the spot. In less than a week my knee was completely healed. I only write this because I had gone through the same process with the other doctor and had the complete opposite outcome and spent almost a year walking around on a bad knee. A great doctor makes all the difference!!
About Dr. David Bullek, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1417906439
Education & Certifications
- Insall Scott Kelly Inst
- New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center
- UMDNJ-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bullek has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bullek accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bullek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Bullek. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bullek.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bullek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bullek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.