Overview of Dr. David Bullis, MD

Dr. David Bullis, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fall River, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Dartmouth College and is affiliated with Charlton Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Bullis works at Bullis Orthopedics and Sports Medicine in Fall River, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.