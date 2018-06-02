Dr. David Bullis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bullis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Bullis, MD
Overview of Dr. David Bullis, MD
Dr. David Bullis, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fall River, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Dartmouth College and is affiliated with Charlton Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Bullis works at
Dr. Bullis' Office Locations
Bullis Orthopedics and Sports Medicine1151 Robeson St, Fall River, MA 02720 Directions (508) 646-9525
Bullis Orthopedics235 Hanover St, Fall River, MA 02720 Directions (508) 646-9525
Hospital Affiliations
- Charlton Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Network Health
- Tricare
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He performed a partial knee replacement and was excellent. The scar is very thin! Not like I've seen on others that looks like a Frankenstein scar! He is very friendly and courteous and explains everything very well! I will definitely be returning to him to have my other knee surgery!
About Dr. David Bullis, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1013938927
Education & Certifications
- Orthopedic Specialty Hospital Ut
- Albert Einstein Med Center Pa
- Maine Med Center
- Dartmouth College
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bullis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bullis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bullis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bullis has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bullis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bullis speaks Spanish.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Bullis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bullis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bullis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bullis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.