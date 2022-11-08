Overview

Dr. David Bunten, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Saddleback Medical Center.



Dr. Bunten works at Family Care Centers - Irvine in Irvine, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.