Dr. David Burdette, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. David Burdette, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Neurology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Henry Ford Macomb Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Epilepsy, Seizure Disorders and EEG (Electroencephalogram) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 25 Michigan St NE # MC038, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions (616) 267-7900
-
2
Spectrum Health Regional Laboratory35 Michigan St NE # MC056, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions (616) 267-2500
- Henry Ford Macomb Hospital
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
- Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
- AARP
- Aetna
- Alliance Health Care
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Health Net
- Humana
- Magellan Health Services
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- McLaren Health Plan
- Medicare
- Messa
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Prudential
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Zurich
Excellent Doctor. I saw him yesterday for the first time and he spent a lot of time with me and came up with a plan. The neurologist i was seeing spent maybe 5 minutes with me but Dr. Burdette spent almost an hour with me. I would highly recommend him!!
- Neurology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- University of Michigan Hospitals
- Boston U Affil Hosp
- St Joseph Mercy Hosp
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Epilepsy and Neurology
Dr. Burdette has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burdette accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burdette has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burdette has seen patients for Epilepsy, Seizure Disorders and EEG (Electroencephalogram), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burdette on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Burdette. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burdette.
