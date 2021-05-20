Overview

Dr. David Burger, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Edmonds, WA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor Coll of Med|Baylor University and is affiliated with Swedish Cherry Hill Campus and Swedish Edmonds Campus.



Dr. Burger works at Swedish Heart & Vascular in Edmonds, WA with other offices in Yakima, WA and Everett, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Atrial Septal Defect along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.