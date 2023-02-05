See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Rio Rancho, NM
Dr. David Burk, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
11 years of experience

Overview of Dr. David Burk, MD

Dr. David Burk, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Rio Rancho, NM. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Arizona - College of Medicine and is affiliated with Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center and HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center.

Dr. Burk works at Sound Physician Group in Rio Rancho, NM with other offices in Phoenix, AZ and Glendale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Bursitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Burk's Office Locations

    Presbyterian Rust Medical Center
    2400 Unser Blvd SE, Rio Rancho, NM 87124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 253-1183
    Dignity health Medical Group Specialty Orthopedics and Plastic Surgery - St. Joseph's
    500 W Thomas Rd Ste 800, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 406-1234
    St. Joseph's Westgate Medical Center
    7300 N 99th Ave, Glendale, AZ 85307 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 852-9397

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center
  • HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Feb 05, 2023
    Dr Burk did my hip replacement 12-2022. He is an excellent surgeon! He knows what he is doing! I recommend him and his team highly!
    Nancy Olson — Feb 05, 2023
    About Dr. David Burk, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 11 years of experience
    • English
    • 1457613150
    Education & Certifications

    • Stanford University Hospitals
    • University of Arizona Medical Center (Tucson)
    • University of Arizona - College of Medicine
    • Arizona State University
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Burk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Burk has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Burk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Burk has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Bursitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Burk. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burk.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

