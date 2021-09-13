See All Urologists in Jackson, MI
Dr. David Burks, MD

Urology
3.2 (9)
Map Pin Small Jackson, MI
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Overview of Dr. David Burks, MD

Dr. David Burks, MD is an Urology Specialist in Jackson, MI. They specialize in Urology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Henry Ford Allegiance Health.

Dr. Burks works at Henry Ford Allegiance Health Center - W Michigan Avenue in Jackson, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Overactive Bladder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Burks' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Henry Ford Allegiance Health Center - W Michigan Avenue
    744 W Michigan Ave Ste 300, Jackson, MI 49201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (517) 205-3120

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Henry Ford Allegiance Health

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Biofeedback Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Electrical Nerve Stimulation Chevron Icon
Electrical Stimulation Chevron Icon
Female Urinary Stress Incontinence Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Priapism Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Scrotal Diseases and Disorders Chevron Icon
Testicle Disorders Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Urethral Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. David Burks, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1033279906
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Michigan Hospital
    Internship
    • University of Michigan Hospitals
    Medical Education
    • University of Michigan Medical School
    Undergraduate School
    • Cornell University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Burks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Burks has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Burks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Burks works at Henry Ford Allegiance Health Center - W Michigan Avenue in Jackson, MI. View the full address on Dr. Burks’s profile.

    Dr. Burks has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Overactive Bladder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burks on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Burks. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burks.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

