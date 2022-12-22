Dr. Burns has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Burns, MD
Overview of Dr. David Burns, MD
Dr. David Burns, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Queens U, Fac of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.
Dr. Burns' Office Locations
David E Burns MD902 Frostwood Dr Ste 307, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (713) 467-7704
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful Doctor! Really LISTENS! Dr. David E. Burns is incredibly knowledgeable is his field. Takes time to listen and answer questions. He is very thorough. I’ve been to several specialists, and none have been as dedicated to helping me feel better. I was incredibly fatigued, didn’t have any energy, barely left the house I was in so much pain. I have my life back now thanks to Dr. Burns!!
About Dr. David Burns, MD
- Rheumatology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1295728590
Education & Certifications
- U Western Ont
- Queens U, Fac of Health Sciences
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burns accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burns has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
67 patients have reviewed Dr. Burns. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burns.
