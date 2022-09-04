Overview of Dr. David Burns, DO

Dr. David Burns, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Wakefield, RI. They graduated from New England College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with South County Hospital.



Dr. Burns works at Ortho Rhode Island in Wakefield, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.