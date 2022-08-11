Dr. David Burns, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burns is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Burns, MD
Dr. David Burns, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Burlington, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Boston U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baystate Medical Center, Beverly Hospital, Emerson Hospital, Exeter Hospital, Lahey Hospital and Medical Center, Lowell General Hospital, Northern Light A R Gould Hospital, Wentworth-Douglass Hospital, Winchester Hospital and York Hospital.
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center Burlington41 Mall Rd, Burlington, MA 01805 Directions (781) 744-8743Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Lahey Medical Center Peabody1 Essex Center Dr, Peabody, MA 01960 Directions (978) 977-6336
Hospital Affiliations
- Baystate Medical Center
- Beverly Hospital
- Emerson Hospital
- Exeter Hospital
- Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
- Lowell General Hospital
- Northern Light A R Gould Hospital
- Wentworth-Douglass Hospital
- Winchester Hospital
- York Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Dr. Burns is truly a phenomenal doctor. He actually listens, validates concerns and advocates. He actually cares and takes the time to go over symptoms thoroughly and explains. My mom has to see GI and I made sure she got in with him. Definitely one of the best doctors I’ve ever had.
- Gastroenterology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1881791820
- Lahey Clinic Hospital
- Deaconess Hosp
- Boston U, School of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Burns has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burns accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burns has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burns has seen patients for Gastrointestinal Malabsorption, Nausea and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burns on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Burns speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Burns. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burns.
