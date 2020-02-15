Dr. David Burstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Burstein, MD
Overview of Dr. David Burstein, MD
Dr. David Burstein, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Berkeley Heights, NJ. They completed their residency with Suny Downstate Medical Center (New York)
Dr. Burstein works at
Dr. Burstein's Office Locations
-
1
Summit Medical Group Ambulatory Surgery Center1 Diamond Hill Rd, Berkeley Heights, NJ 07922 Directions (908) 273-4300Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
2
Mitchell S Silverman MD75 E Northfield Rd, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (973) 436-1435Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Overlook Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Burstein?
I am not the sort of person to provide ratings, mainly because I expect people to do their job well. However, Dr. Burstein is someone who 'clearly' cares about the service he provides, and just as importantly he cares about his patients. My experience was wonderful - his staff is very competent and professional. I highly recommend Dr. Burstein - a great example of a wonderful professional.
About Dr. David Burstein, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1164681524
Education & Certifications
- Suny Downstate Medical Center (New York)
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burstein works at
Dr. Burstein has seen patients for Sinusitis, Earwax Buildup and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Burstein has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.