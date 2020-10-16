Overview of Dr. David Burstein, MD

Dr. David Burstein, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from RUSH PRESBYTERIAN-SAINT LUKE'S MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center.



Dr. Burstein works at SCOTTSDALE SPINE CARE in Scottsdale, AZ with other offices in Fountain Hills, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Proteinuria, Hyperkalemia and Secondary Renovascular Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.