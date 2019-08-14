See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Plainfield, IL
Dr. David Burt, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.1 (30)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Overview of Dr. David Burt, MD

Dr. David Burt, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Plainfield, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Nebraska / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Hinsdale Hospital.

Dr. Burt works at Midwest Sports Medicine Institute in Plainfield, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Burt's Office Locations

    Pediatric Health Associates
    24600 W 127th St Bldg B, Plainfield, IL 60585 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 267-8825

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Hinsdale Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Aug 14, 2019
    I had to visit Dr Burt recently at his Burr Ridge office . I did not have to wait long to see him unlike other specalists. He is professional, kind & listened to me intently He spent a considerable amount of time with me. He had supplied me with various splints as well as cold packs etc. He had gone above & beyond his call of duty. I would have no hesitation in recommending him to friends and family.
    Phil Downers Grove Il. — Aug 14, 2019
    About Dr. David Burt, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1508875048
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • American Sports Med Institute
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • University of Texas Health Sciences Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Nebraska / College of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Burt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Burt has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Burt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Burt works at Midwest Sports Medicine Institute in Plainfield, IL. View the full address on Dr. Burt’s profile.

    Dr. Burt has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Burt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

