Overview of Dr. David Burt, MD

Dr. David Burt, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Plainfield, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Nebraska / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Hinsdale Hospital.



Dr. Burt works at Midwest Sports Medicine Institute in Plainfield, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.