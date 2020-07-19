Dr. David Burtzo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burtzo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Burtzo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Burtzo, MD
Dr. David Burtzo, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Huntington Beach, CA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and Keck Hospital of USC.
Dr. Burtzo works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Burtzo's Office Locations
-
1
Rita R. Archer M.d. Inc.19582 Beach Blvd Ste 219, Huntington Beach, CA 92648 Directions (949) 764-4060
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Keck Hospital of USC
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Burtzo?
Dr Burtzo explained my surgery and was very kind and compassionate!
About Dr. David Burtzo, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Armenian
- 1336168814
Education & Certifications
- Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burtzo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burtzo accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burtzo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burtzo works at
Dr. Burtzo has seen patients for Anemia and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burtzo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Burtzo speaks Armenian.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Burtzo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burtzo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burtzo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burtzo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.