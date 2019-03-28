Dr. David Butler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Butler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Butler, MD
Overview
Dr. David Butler, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Roseland Community Hospital, Saint Anthony Hospital, Saint Bernard Hospital and South Shore Hospital.
Dr. Butler works at
Locations
-
1
J. I L. Medical Consultancy Ltd.6307 S Stewart Ave, Chicago, IL 60621 Directions (773) 966-4616
-
2
Saint Anthony Hospital2875 W 19th St, Chicago, IL 60623 Directions (773) 484-4062
Hospital Affiliations
- Roseland Community Hospital
- Saint Anthony Hospital
- Saint Bernard Hospital
- South Shore Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Butler & his staff were very friendly and they made me feel very comfortable before, during, & after a procedure I had done back in 2017.
About Dr. David Butler, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1083821037
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Butler has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Butler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Butler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Butler works at
Dr. Butler has seen patients for Gastritis, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Butler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Butler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Butler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Butler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Butler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.