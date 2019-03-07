Overview of Dr. David Butler, MD

Dr. David Butler, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Oak Lawn, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from COOK COUNTY HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF XRAY TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Osf Little Company Of Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Butler works at The Outpatient Care Center-urgent Care in Oak Lawn, IL with other offices in Evergreen Park, IL and Palos Heights, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.