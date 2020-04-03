Dr. David Butler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Butler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Butler, MD
Overview of Dr. David Butler, MD
Dr. David Butler, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 58 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center, Hackensack University Medical Center and Holy Name Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear, Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer and Pap Smear Abnormalities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Butler's Office Locations
- 1 420 Grand Ave, Englewood, NJ 07631 Directions (201) 871-4040
-
2
Rlscc LLC222 Cedar Ln Ste 303, Teaneck, NJ 07666 Directions (201) 871-4040
Hospital Affiliations
- Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- Holy Name Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
"Dr. B" is competent, direct, knowledgeable, and of such incredible character. He cares, takes as much time with me as need and demonstrates empathy and honesty. I totally trust and admire him as a skilled physician and an extraordinary person.
About Dr. David Butler, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 58 years of experience
- English
- 1316068448
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
