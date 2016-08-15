Overview of Dr. David Butler, MD

Dr. David Butler, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center.



Dr. Butler works at Southern California Head and Neck Medical Group in Santa Monica, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Vertigo and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.