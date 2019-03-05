Overview of Dr. David Buuck, MD

Dr. David Buuck, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Hillsboro, OR. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School and is affiliated with Providence St. Vincent Medical Center and Tuality Community Hospital.



Dr. Buuck works at Tuality Orthopedic, Sports, Spine & Rehabilitation Center in Hillsboro, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.