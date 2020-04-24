See All Dermatologists in Rochester Hills, MI
Dr. David Byrd, MD

Dermatology
4.4 (17)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Overview

Dr. David Byrd, MD is a Dermatologist in Rochester Hills, MI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine.

Dr. Byrd works at Rochester Skin Cancer and Surgery Center in Rochester Hills, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Cancer, Basal Cell Carcinoma and Itchy Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rochester Skin Cancer and Surgery Center
    405 Barclay Cir, Rochester Hills, MI 48307 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 293-0800

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Cancer
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Itchy Skin
Skin Cancer
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Itchy Skin

Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chickenpox Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents Chevron Icon
Erysipelas Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Paracentesis Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Apr 24, 2020
    Dr.David Byrd did Mohs surgery on my face for basal cell skin cancer. He did a fantastic job and the scar is barely visible. It took 4 attempts to get all the cancer out to get clean margins,but all the cancer is gone and my face looks great.I would highly recommend him.
    Attorney Mike Cunningham — Apr 24, 2020
    About Dr. David Byrd, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1467469197
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Wayne State University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Byrd, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Byrd is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Byrd has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Byrd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Byrd works at Rochester Skin Cancer and Surgery Center in Rochester Hills, MI. View the full address on Dr. Byrd’s profile.

    Dr. Byrd has seen patients for Skin Cancer, Basal Cell Carcinoma and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Byrd on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Byrd. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Byrd.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Byrd, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Byrd appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

