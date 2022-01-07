Overview of Dr. David Caborn, MD

Dr. David Caborn, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from VICTORIA UNIVERSITY OF MANCHESTER / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.



Dr. Caborn works at Raymond G Shea MD Psc in Louisville, KY with other offices in Shepherdsville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Knee Sprain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.