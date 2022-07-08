Dr. David Calderone, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Calderone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Calderone, DPM
Overview
Dr. David Calderone, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Lancaster, PA. They graduated from Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine, Philadelphia, PA and is affiliated with Lancaster General Hospital.
Dr. Calderone works at
Locations
-
1
North Pointe Surgery Center Lp170 N POINTE BLVD, Lancaster, PA 17601 Directions (717) 299-4871Tuesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Foot & Ankle Institute Of Michigan22250 Providence Dr Ste 100, Southfield, MI 48075 Directions (248) 424-8637
Hospital Affiliations
- Lancaster General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Geisinger Health Plan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Calderone?
Couldn’t ask for a better doctor!
About Dr. David Calderone, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1144290115
Education & Certifications
- St. John North Shores Hospital, Mt. Clemens, MI
- Orthopedic Track, Pinnacle Health System, Community General Osteopathic Hospital
- Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine, Philadelphia, PA
- Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Calderone accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Calderone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Calderone works at
Dr. Calderone has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis and Foot Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Calderone on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Calderone. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Calderone.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Calderone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Calderone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.