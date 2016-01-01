Dr. Calfee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. David Calfee, MD
Overview of Dr. David Calfee, MD
Dr. David Calfee, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from West Virginia U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital.
Dr. Calfee works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Calfee's Office Locations
-
1
Weill Med College Clin & Translational1300 YORK AVE, New York, NY 10065 Directions (212) 746-6050
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Calfee?
About Dr. David Calfee, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1467481291
Education & Certifications
- University of Virginia
- University of Virginia
- University of Virginia
- West Virginia U, School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Calfee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Calfee works at
Dr. Calfee has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Calfee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Calfee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Calfee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.