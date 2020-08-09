Dr. David Cameron, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cameron is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Cameron, MD
Overview of Dr. David Cameron, MD
Dr. David Cameron, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Westerly, RI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Westerly Hospital.
Dr. Cameron's Office Locations
Ent. Associates of Westerly Ltd.17 Wells St Ste 201, Westerly, RI 02891 Directions (401) 596-2033
Hospital Affiliations
- Westerly Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Much better than his associate Dr Feldman.
About Dr. David Cameron, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1801987615
Education & Certifications
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cameron has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cameron accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cameron has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cameron has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Chronic Sinusitis and Anosmia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cameron on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cameron speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Cameron. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cameron.
