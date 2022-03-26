Dr. David Campbell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Campbell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Campbell, MD
Overview of Dr. David Campbell, MD
Dr. David Campbell, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Campbell works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Campbell's Office Locations
-
1
Sarasota Ophthalmology Associates2121 S Tamiami Trl, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (941) 955-6363
Hospital Affiliations
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- POMCO Group
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Campbell?
Dr. Campbell was my ophthalmologist for over 20 years until we moved. He treated my glauacoma and performed two cataract surgeries. He is personable, answers questions and is an excellent physician and surgeon.
About Dr. David Campbell, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1285636365
Education & Certifications
- University Fla
- Tex Tech U
- University of Florida
- Florida State University
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Campbell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Campbell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Campbell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Campbell works at
Dr. Campbell has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Dry Eyes and Tear Duct Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Campbell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Campbell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Campbell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Campbell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Campbell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.