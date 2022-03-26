Overview of Dr. David Campbell, MD

Dr. David Campbell, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Campbell works at Sarasota Ophthalmology in Sarasota, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Dry Eyes and Tear Duct Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.