Dr. David Campbell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Campbell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Campbell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Campbell, MD
Dr. David Campbell, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Grass Valley, CA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Campbell works at
Dr. Campbell's Office Locations
-
1
Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital155 Glasson Way # L-10, Grass Valley, CA 95945 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Hill Physicians Medical Group
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Networks By Design
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Campbell?
Iv’e known Dr Campbell for 25 years. During that time he has cared for 4 members of my family. His approach to building trust with his patients is to be straight forward while providing the latest and most successful treatment options available. He listens to his patient’s concerns and responses with sincere respect and compassion. Without hesitation, I highly recommend Dr. Campbell. We are so fortunate to have him as part of our community!
About Dr. David Campbell, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1750373239
Education & Certifications
- UC Davis Medical Center
- University Of California, (UCLA)
- University Of California
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
Hospital Affiliations
- Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Campbell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Campbell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Campbell using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Campbell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Campbell works at
Dr. Campbell has seen patients for Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma and Myelodysplastic Syndromes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Campbell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Campbell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Campbell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Campbell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Campbell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.