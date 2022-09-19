Dr. David Campbell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Campbell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Campbell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Campbell, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Granger, IN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF NE COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Adams Memorial Hospital and Memorial Hospital Of South Bend.
Dr. Campbell works at
Locations
-
1
Campbell Ear, Nose and Throat, P.C.209 Florence Ave, Granger, IN 46530 Directions (574) 246-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Adams Memorial Hospital
- Memorial Hospital Of South Bend
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Campbell is so friendly & his staff are all nice & helpful. I had the Latera implants done & such a difference breathing!! Highly recommend Dr. Campbell & the implants.
About Dr. David Campbell, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1750456026
Education & Certifications
- Klinik Am Rosenberg
- University of Wisconsin-Madison
- Des Moines VA Medical Center
- UNIV OF NE COLL OF MED
- Nebraska Wesleyan University
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Campbell accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Campbell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Campbell works at
Dr. Campbell has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Campbell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Campbell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Campbell.
