Dr. David Campsey, MD
Overview
Dr. David Campsey, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Wheeling, WV. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Reynolds Memorial Hospital and Wheeling Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 20 Medical Park, Wheeling, WV 26003 Directions (304) 285-1996
Wvu Heart and Vascular Institute - Wheeling Triadelphia502 Cabela Dr, Triadelphia, WV 26059 Directions (304) 285-1996
WHS Cardiovascular Care125 N Franklin Dr Ste 1, Washington, PA 15301 Directions (724) 225-6500
West Virginia University Hospitals1 Medical Center Dr, Morgantown, WV 26506 Directions (304) 598-4000Thursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Reynolds Memorial Hospital
- Wheeling Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
He is a wonderful cardiologist and explains everything. He is personable and always professional.
About Dr. David Campsey, MD
- Cardiology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1467417048
Education & Certifications
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS
