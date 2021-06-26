Overview

Dr. David Campsey, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Wheeling, WV. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Reynolds Memorial Hospital and Wheeling Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.