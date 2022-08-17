Overview of Dr. David Canes, MD

Dr. David Canes, MD is an Urology Specialist in Burlington, MA. They specialize in Urology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medicine Research, Pondicherry University and is affiliated with Lahey Hospital and Medical Center and Parkland Medical Center.



Dr. Canes works at Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington, MA with other offices in Derry, NH. They frequently treat conditions like Kidney Infection, Acute, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Prostate Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.