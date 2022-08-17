Dr. David Canes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Canes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Canes, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Canes, MD
Dr. David Canes, MD is an Urology Specialist in Burlington, MA. They specialize in Urology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medicine Research, Pondicherry University and is affiliated with Lahey Hospital and Medical Center and Parkland Medical Center.
Dr. Canes works at
Dr. Canes' Office Locations
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center41 Mall Rd, Burlington, MA 01805 Directions (781) 744-5100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Lahey Institute of Urology at Derry44 Birch St Ste 300, Derry, NH 03038 Directions (603) 434-6380
Hospital Affiliations
- Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
- Parkland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Canes treated me for prostate Cancer. He came highly recommended by a good friend and I am so glad I made that descion. He took the time to explain everything, the good the bad and the ugly. He is professional, curtious, great bedside manner. The procedure was a great sucess. As of today, I am 9 months cancer free and back to living life to the fullest. I highly recommend Dr. Canes and can't say enough great things about him and his staff.
About Dr. David Canes, MD
- Urology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1841246576
Education & Certifications
- Lahey Clinic, Urology Lahey Clinic, General Surgery
- Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medicine Research, Pondicherry University
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Canes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Canes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Canes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Canes works at
Dr. Canes has seen patients for Kidney Infection, Acute, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Prostate Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Canes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
139 patients have reviewed Dr. Canes. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Canes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Canes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Canes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.