Dr. David Cangcuesta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Cangcuesta, MD
Dr. David Cangcuesta, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Colonial Heights, VA. They completed their residency with Brooklyn-Cumberland Med Ctr|Brooklyn-Cumberland Med Ctr|Brooklyn-Cumberland Med Ctr|NY Presby Hosp- Weill Cornell Med Ctr|NY Presby Hosp- Weill Cornell Med Ctr|NY Presby Hosp- Weill Cornell Med Ctr
Dr. Cangcuesta works at
Dr. Cangcuesta's Office Locations
Southside Ear, Nose, & Throat930 South Ave Ste 4B, Colonial Heights, VA 23834 Directions (804) 823-7803
Hospital Affiliations
- TriCities Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent very knowledgeable doctor.
About Dr. David Cangcuesta, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1194786251
Education & Certifications
- Brooklyn-Cumberland Med Ctr|Brooklyn-Cumberland Med Ctr|Brooklyn-Cumberland Med Ctr|NY Presby Hosp- Weill Cornell Med Ctr|NY Presby Hosp- Weill Cornell Med Ctr|NY Presby Hosp- Weill Cornell Med Ctr
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cangcuesta has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cangcuesta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cangcuesta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cangcuesta has seen patients for Dizziness, Vertigo and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cangcuesta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Cangcuesta. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cangcuesta.
