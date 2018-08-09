See All Plastic Surgeons in New York, NY
Dr. David Cangello, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.8 (26)
Map Pin Small New York, NY
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Overview of Dr. David Cangello, MD

Dr. David Cangello, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY Upstate Med Univ and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital, NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Cangello works at Cangello Plastic Surgery, New York, NY in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cangello's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cangello Plastic Surgery
    30 E 60th St Rm 2501, New York, NY 10022 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 644-4416
    Monday
    9:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lenox Hill Hospital
  • NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Benign Tumor
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Breast Diseases
Benign Tumor
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Breast Diseases

Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Chin Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 26 ratings
Patient Ratings (26)
5 Star
(24)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. David Cangello, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 21 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1689813685
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Lenox Hill Hospital
Medical Education
  • SUNY Upstate Med Univ
Undergraduate School
  • Hamilton
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. David Cangello, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cangello is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Cangello has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Cangello has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Cangello works at Cangello Plastic Surgery, New York, NY in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Cangello’s profile.

26 patients have reviewed Dr. Cangello. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cangello.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cangello, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cangello appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

