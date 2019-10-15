See All General Dentists in Round Lake Beach, IL
Dr. David Canty, DMD

Dentistry
4.8 (700)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. David Canty, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Round Lake Beach, IL. 

Dr. Canty works at Rollins Family Dental Center in Round Lake Beach, IL with other offices in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rollins Family Dental Center
    305 E Rollins Rd, Round Lake Beach, IL 60073 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 201-4157
  2. 2
    Kent Dental
    711 Coronet St, San Antonio, TX 78216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 201-4149

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 700 ratings
    Patient Ratings (700)
    5 Star
    (622)
    4 Star
    (50)
    3 Star
    (14)
    2 Star
    (5)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Oct 15, 2019
    The most caring dentists I have ever met. Very gentle, patient, and great with my children. The quality of service he provides is fenomenal and his staff is friendly and knowledgeable. This office has gone above and beyond for my family and I am extremely grateful to have such a great dentist in our area. He has a 24hr answering service and is always available for emergency’s. Highly recommend Dr. David Canty and his staff.
    About Dr. David Canty, DMD

    • Dentistry
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1770894792
