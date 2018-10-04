Dr. David Capobianco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Capobianco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Capobianco, MD
Overview of Dr. David Capobianco, MD
Dr. David Capobianco, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic in Florida.
Dr. Capobianco's Office Locations
Jacksonville - Neuro4500 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL 32224 Directions (904) 914-3370Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medico
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
One of the kindest, knowledgeable and thorough physicians I have ever met. I left his office with hope and confidence.
About Dr. David Capobianco, MD
- Neurology
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University Hospital
- GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED
- Neurology
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic in Florida
Dr. Capobianco works at
