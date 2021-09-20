Dr. David Caponigro, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Caponigro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Caponigro, DDS
Dr. David Caponigro, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Suffern, NY.
Ramapo Oral And Maxillo-Facial Surgery, P.C.84 Route 59, Suffern, NY 10901 Directions (845) 307-5834Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturday8:30am - 12:00pmSundayClosed
- Delta Dental
Dr. Caponigro was exceptional. His caring attitude and professional expertise allowed me to feel total trust in him. He explained everything about the procedure in a visit before the surgery, and was calm and confident during surgery.
- Dentistry
- English, Polish, Russian and Spanish
Dr. Caponigro has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Caponigro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Caponigro. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Caponigro.
