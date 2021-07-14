Dr. David Caradonna, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Caradonna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Caradonna, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Caradonna, MD
Dr. David Caradonna, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.
Dr. Caradonna's Office Locations
Beth Israel Deaconess Medical110 Francis St Ste 6E, Boston, MA 02215 Directions (617) 632-7500
Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center - Surgery330 Brookline Ave, Boston, MA 02215 Directions (617) 667-7000
Breast Imaging At Lexington482 Bedford St Fl 2, Lexington, MA 02420 Directions (781) 528-2410
Hospital Affiliations
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I was a little worried after reading some of his reviews, but Dr. Caradonna was extremely thorough, extremely smart, and I couldn’t recommend him enough!
About Dr. David Caradonna, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Caradonna has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Caradonna accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Caradonna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Caradonna has seen patients for Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery), Laryngitis and Nosebleed, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Caradonna on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Caradonna. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Caradonna.
