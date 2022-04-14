Overview

Dr. David Caras, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Wellstar Cobb Hospital, Wellstar Kennestone Hospital and Wellstar Paulding Hospital.



Dr. Caras works at Wellstar Cardiovascular Medicine in Marietta, GA with other offices in Acworth, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.