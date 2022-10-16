Overview

Dr. David Cardona, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Community Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Cardona works at Family Care Providers in Fresno, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.