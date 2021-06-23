Dr. David Carfagno is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carfagno is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Carfagno
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Carfagno
Dr. David Carfagno is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of New England College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center, HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center, Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center and HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center.
Dr. Carfagno works at
Dr. Carfagno's Office Locations
Scottsdale Sports Medicine10133 N 92nd St Ste 102, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (480) 664-4615
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Health Net
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
How was your appointment with Dr. Carfagno?
I had the luxury of being able to shadow Dr. Carfagno and seeing how he interacts with patients. Dr. Carfagno is meticulous in his way of screening his patients. He listens to his patients' concerns and does an excellent job of explaining every detail of any procedures that are being performed, as well as, detailing out every recommended next course of action for his clients. He truly is a patient advocate and communicates well with his staff so patients have the peace of mind of knowing that everyone on staff is on the same page and only has patients' best interest in mind. I would highly recommend Dr. Carfagno.
About Dr. David Carfagno
- Sports Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1245248533
Education & Certifications
- The Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- University Of New England College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Arizona State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carfagno has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carfagno accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carfagno has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carfagno works at
94 patients have reviewed Dr. Carfagno. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carfagno.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carfagno, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carfagno appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.