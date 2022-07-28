Dr. David Carlson, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carlson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Carlson, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They graduated from Touro University California College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Memorial Hospital.
Memorial ENT3627 University Blvd S Ste 500, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Directions (904) 602-9002Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Sunshine Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent staff. From scheduling (they pushed to get me in early), to the nurse that prepped me - everyone was efficient and effective. Dr. Carlson listened to all of my issues, didn't minimize anything and explained all of his findings in a way that made sense. He performed a thorough check and didn't rush me in and out of the office.
About Dr. David Carlson, DO
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English, Spanish
- 1891003125
Education & Certifications
- Tufts University Affiliated Hospitals
- DREXEL UNIVERSITY - HAHNEMANN UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL
- P.C.O.M.
- Touro University California College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Dr. Carlson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carlson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carlson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carlson has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) and Tinnitus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carlson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Carlson speaks Spanish.
75 patients have reviewed Dr. Carlson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carlson.
