Overview of Dr. David Carney, MD

Dr. David Carney, MD is a Pediatric Surgery Specialist in Okatie, SC. They graduated from State University of NY and is affiliated with Memorial Health University Medical Center.



Dr. Carney works at Memorial Health University Physicians - Children's Care - GI & Surgery - Okatie in Okatie, SC with other offices in Savannah, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Appendicitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.