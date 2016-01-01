See All Perinatal Medicine & Neonatal Medicine Doctors in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. David Carola, DO

Neonatal Medicine
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience
Overview of Dr. David Carola, DO

Dr. David Carola, DO is a Neonatal Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Neonatal Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Carola works at Dept of Neonatology in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Carola's Office Locations

    Dept of Neonatology
    33 S 9th St Ste 1210, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Newborn Jaundice
Anemia
Sinus Bradycardia
Newborn Jaundice
Anemia
Sinus Bradycardia

Newborn Jaundice
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Sinus Bradycardia
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Bacterial Sepsis
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cellulitis
Down Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hydrocele
Hypercalcemia
Hypoglycemia
Hypothyroidism
Influenza (Flu)
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Newborn Dehydration
Newborn Swelling
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Sickle Cell Disease
Swine Flu
Tremor
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
    About Dr. David Carola, DO

    • Neonatal Medicine
    • 14 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1710129614
    Education & Certifications

    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
    • University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
    • Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine, Neonatology and Pediatrics
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Carola, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carola is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Carola has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Carola works at Dept of Neonatology in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Carola’s profile.

    Dr. Carola has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carola.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carola, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carola appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

