Overview of Dr. David Carola, DO

Dr. David Carola, DO is a Neonatal Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Neonatal Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Carola works at Dept of Neonatology in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.