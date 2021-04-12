Overview

Dr. David Carpenter, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Ormond Beach, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Halifax Health Medical Center.



Dr. Carpenter works at Ormond Medical Arts in Ormond Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.