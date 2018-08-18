Dr. David Carr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Carr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Carr, MD is a Dermatologist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE.
Dr. Carr works at
Locations
Osu Dermatology East540 Officenter Pl Ste 240, Columbus, OH 43230 Directions (614) 293-1707
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Have seen Dr. Carr for two different surgeries and he is a GREAT doctor. He explained everything to me and took great care of me. Highly recommend Dr Carr for your dermatology surgeries.
About Dr. David Carr, MD
- Dermatology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1700087806
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carr works at
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Carr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carr.
