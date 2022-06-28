Dr. David Carr-Locke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carr-Locke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Carr-Locke, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Carr-Locke, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Carr-Locke works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Newyork-presbyterian David H. Koch Center1283 York Ave, New York, NY 10065 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Carr-Locke?
Dr. Carr-Locke and the cornell team was excellent performing POEM on me. It's only been 5 days since my procedure and I'm feeling almost normal again. So truly grateful for his care. His follow up was warm & caring. I was battling stomach issues for 6-8 months. But with the top notch insight of the Cornell medical team of Dr. Philip Katz who diagnosed my issues first hand. And then recommend me for the POEM. He put me in the best hands!!!! thank you thank you & all love to the Cornell-Wells staff.
About Dr. David Carr-Locke, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1417913609
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carr-Locke has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carr-Locke accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carr-Locke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carr-Locke works at
Dr. Carr-Locke has seen patients for Pancreatitis, Gallstones and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carr-Locke on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Carr-Locke. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carr-Locke.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carr-Locke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carr-Locke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.