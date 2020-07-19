Overview of Dr. David Carroll, MD

Dr. David Carroll, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Texas Tech University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Merit Health Central, Merit Health River Oaks, Mississippi Baptist Medical Center and Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Revision of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis, Sleeve Gastrectomy and Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.