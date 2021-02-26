Dr. Cash has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Cash, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Cash, MD
Dr. David Cash, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Stuttgart, AR. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Arkansas College of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock and CHI St. Vincent Infirmary.
Dr. Cash's Office Locations
Baptist Health Medical Center-stuttgart1703 N Buerkle St, Stuttgart, AR 72160 Directions (501) 753-8444
Arkansas Otolaryngology Center4901 Fairway Ave Ste C, North Little Rock, AR 72116 Directions (501) 753-8444
Cabot Medical Care2037 W Main St, Cabot, AR 72023 Directions (501) 753-8444
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock
- CHI St. Vincent Infirmary
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicaid of Arkansas
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- QualChoice
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cash is AWESOME!! I had severe nose bleeds for 2 or 3 years. They were just getting worse all the time. Even had to be taken by ambulance one night to the ER. Went to 2 or 3 different ENT’s and no one had the answer. I had given up and just thought I’d have to live with this condition. My husband said I had to do something because it was becoming life threatening. I said I would try ONE more and that was it. Dr. Cash found the problem the first time. Surgery was needed to correct it so I had that done and have never had another nosebleed. Absolutely zero pain after surgery!!
About Dr. David Cash, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1891778650
Education & Certifications
- U Ar Med Syst
- University of Arkansas College of Medicine
- NORTHEAST LOUISIANA UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cash accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cash has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cash has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Broken Nose, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cash on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
67 patients have reviewed Dr. Cash. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cash.
