Dr. Cashen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Cashen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Cashen, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University Of School Of Medicine|Columbia University School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Blake Hospital, HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital, Lakewood Ranch Medical Center and Manatee Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Cashen works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Coastal Orthopedics8000 Fl64, Bradenton, FL 34212 Directions (941) 269-6902
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Blake Hospital
- HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital
- Lakewood Ranch Medical Center
- Manatee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- Freedom Health
- Golden Rule
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MCM Maxcare
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Medico
- Meritain Health
- NALC Health Benefit Plan
- National Elevator
- Oxford Health Plans
- Pekin Insurance
- POMCO Group
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cashen?
Dr. Cashen has performed two hip replacements for me. Both were so successful that my quality of life has been vastly improved. My most recent was at the S.R. 64 surgery center, and the experience was wonderful. The facility is modern and spotless, and the staff and physicians were attentive, compassionate, and did all they could to make me relaxed and comfortable. I actually left on my walker just a few hours after the surgery! All of my therapy appointments were scheduled including at home and at the facility, and all of the meds had been called in a few days earlier. Dr. Cashen is a joy to work with. He is congenial, attentive, and takes the time to explain the procedure. He takes the time to answer any questions you may have, and to put you at ease. His knowledge, experience, and expertise are incomparable. He goes above and beyond expectations. An extra bonus is his assistant Hillary who supports you with anything you need. I am thankful for Dr. Cashen and his team.
About Dr. David Cashen, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1124035696
Education & Certifications
- Anderson Orthopaedic Clinic|Zimmer Arthroplasty
- Harvard Combined Orthopaedic Residency Program|Harvard Medical School|Harvard University
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Columbia University Of School Of Medicine|Columbia University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cashen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cashen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cashen works at
Dr. Cashen has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cashen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cashen speaks Spanish.
54 patients have reviewed Dr. Cashen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cashen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cashen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cashen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.