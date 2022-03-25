Dr. David Cearley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cearley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Cearley, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Texas A &amp;amp;amp; M University / Main Campus|TX A &amp;amp;amp; M UNIV SYS HSC COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.
Augusta University Medical Center1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions
Moore Building1446 Harper St # 1107A, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He was a bit dismissive and seemed rushed when I spoke with him during my child’s stay. I understand her issue wasn’t life threatening but when you’re seeing someone for your child you don’t want to feel like they’re just another number. Other than that he was a very good doctor.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1922034537
Education & Certifications
- Texas A &amp;amp;amp;amp; M University / Main Campus|TX A &amp;amp;amp;amp; M UNIV SYS HSC COLL OF MED
- Orthopedic Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cearley has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cearley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cearley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
