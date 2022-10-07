Dr. David Chacko, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chacko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Chacko, MD
Overview of Dr. David Chacko, MD
Dr. David Chacko, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Hutchinson, KS. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med|LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Wesley Medical Center.
Dr. Chacko's Office Locations
Hutch East Office1708 E 23rd Ave, Hutchinson, KS 67502 Directions (620) 663-7187
Woodlawn Office655 N WOODLAWN ST, Wichita, KS 67208 Directions (316) 636-2010
Grene Vision Group1277 N MAIZE RD, Wichita, KS 67212 Directions (316) 722-8883
Hospital Affiliations
- Wesley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Chacko met us after hours at the clinic. He handled my emergency calmly and professionally. He was kind and considerate. I've been with him for 12+ years now and wouldn't consider anyone else.
About Dr. David Chacko, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1922167303
Education & Certifications
- University of Nebraska Medical Center
- Loma Linda University Med Center
- Loma Linda University Med Ctr
- Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med|LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
