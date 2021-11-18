Dr. David Chad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Chad, MD
Overview of Dr. David Chad, MD
Dr. David Chad, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Westborough, MA. They specialize in Neurology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MCGILL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital.
Dr. Chad's Office Locations
Reliant Medical Group900 UNION ST, Westborough, MA 01581 Directions (508) 368-3150
Hospital Affiliations
- Massachusetts General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Chad was amazing. Not sure why the one star review but my experience is he was one of the most compassionate and understanding doctor I ever met. He was thorough and spent over an hour with me explaining results and explaining the pain that I have. I would strongly recommend him to anyone. I cannot say enough good things about him.
About Dr. David Chad, MD
- Neurology
- 49 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MCGILL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chad has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chad accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chad has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Nerve Conduction Studies and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Chad. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chad.
