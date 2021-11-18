See All Neurologists in Westborough, MA
Dr. David Chad, MD

Neurology
3.8 (5)
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience

Overview of Dr. David Chad, MD

Dr. David Chad, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Westborough, MA. They specialize in Neurology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MCGILL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital.

Dr. Chad works at Reliant Medical Group in Westborough, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Nerve Conduction Studies and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Chad's Office Locations

    Reliant Medical Group
    Reliant Medical Group
900 UNION ST, Westborough, MA 01581
(508) 368-3150

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Massachusetts General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Nerve Conduction Studies
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.8
    Nov 18, 2021
    Dr. Chad was amazing. Not sure why the one star review but my experience is he was one of the most compassionate and understanding doctor I ever met. He was thorough and spent over an hour with me explaining results and explaining the pain that I have. I would strongly recommend him to anyone. I cannot say enough good things about him.
    Jennifer T — Nov 18, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. David Chad, MD

    • Neurology
    • 49 years of experience
    • English
    • 1477537520
    Education & Certifications

    • MCGILL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    • Internal Medicine and Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Chad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chad has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chad accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Chad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chad works at Reliant Medical Group in Westborough, MA. View the full address on Dr. Chad’s profile.

    Dr. Chad has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Nerve Conduction Studies and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Chad. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chad.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

